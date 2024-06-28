Gaffaney, Illingworth to officiate T20 WC final

IMAGE: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth in action during the ICC T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC / X

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa at Barbados.

India defeated defending champions England by 68 runs in the semi final held at Providence, Guyana, while South Africa handed a nine-wicket hammering to Afghanistan at Tarouba, Trinidad.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV umpire for the final to be played at the Kensington Oval, while Rod Tucker will be the fourth umpire.

Richie Richardson will do the match referee's duties. Kensington Oval is hosting a T20 World Cup final for the second time since 2010