T20 WC Final: Five key contests in the title decider

The stage is set for a thrilling T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa. Here's a breakdown of five key matchups that could swing the momentum of the match:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has been in devastating form in this tournament but fans are waiting to see Virat Kohli step up with a match-winning performance in the final. Photograph: BCCI / X

Rohit Sharma vs Marco Jansen

This isn't a classic rivalry yet, but Rohit Sharma has shown vulnerability against left-arm pace in the past. Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi exposed this weakness. Jansen, in top form this tournament, could exploit this with his probing deliveries outside off-stump, potentially disrupting India's early flow. However, statistics favour Rohit. He has faced Jansen in nine T20Is, dismissed only once while scoring 113 runs.

Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada

India's unbeaten run masks Kohli's struggles with the bat – a mere 75 runs from seven matches. He faces a formidable opponent in Rabada, who has been in exceptional form. Rabada boasts 12 wickets in eight matches with an impressive economy of 5.88, especially considering he often bowls during the crucial Powerplay and death overs. Kohli needs to be cautious with his trademark swat-flick, as Rabada's incoming deliveries can find the gap. Historically, Rabada has dismissed Kohli four times in 13 T20I innings, conceding only 51 runs.

IMAGE: South Africa will be playing in their maiden final in a ICC World Cup event across all events. Photograph: ICC / X

Rishabh Pant vs Keshav Maharaj

This battle promises to be intriguing. Pant, in good form, has scored 171 runs in seven matches with a healthy strike rate of 129. Maharaj, on the other hand, has bagged nine wickets in seven matches. As Pant bats at number 3, he might encounter Maharaj's left-arm spin within the first 10 overs. Maharaj needs pinpoint accuracy to counter Pant's unconventional stroke play, particularly the reverse sweep/paddle which has resulted in three dismissals for Pant in the tournament. Maharaj will hope Pant maintains his aggressive approach against him.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock

De Kock, South Africa's leading run scorer in the World Cup with 204 runs at a strike rate of 143, has provided crucial early bursts in low-scoring matches. However, he now faces the challenge of the world's best bowler – Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been phenomenal, taking 13 wickets in seven matches with an outstanding economy of 4.12. De Kock will need to be in top form not just to score runs off Bumrah, but also to avoid losing his wicket.

IMAGE: India's bowlers have been superbly consistent throughout this tournament. Photograph: BCCI / X

Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav vs Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen, known for his destructive batting against spin, has been off-color in this World Cup, managing only 138 runs from eight matches at a sluggish strike rate of 112. He faces a potential dual threat from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, both known for their exceptional line and length with subtle variations. To provide impetus to South Africa's middle overs, Klaasen needs to rediscover his range-hitting abilities, irrespective of whether they are batting first or chasing.