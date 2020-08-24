News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Future Group pulls out of IPL sponsorship

Future Group pulls out of IPL sponsorship

Source: PTI
August 24, 2020 18:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As of now, the IPL website shows only four sponsors -- Dream11 as title sponsors along with Tata Motors (Altroz), PayTM and CEAT tyres.

IMAGE: As of now, the IPL website shows only four sponsors -- Dream11 as title sponsors along with Tata Motors (Altroz), PayTM and CEAT tyres. Photograph: BCCI

Retail conglomerate Future Group, which is currently going through a restructuring phase, has pulled out of BCCI's central sponsorship list for the Indian Premier League.

Future Group has been forced to pull out as the company is reportedly on the verge of a takeover and has suffered losses due to the prevailing hostile economic climate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"Yes, Future Group has pulled out of IPL central sponsorship and that's the reason their logo has been removed from the IPL website. At this point of time, I won't like to elaborate on the development," a BCCI veteran confirmed the development to PTI.

When a Future Group official was contacted, he refused comment but industry insiders confirmed that the pull-out was on the cards because of the financial health of the company.

"Future Group has been in bad shape since the start of COVID-19. It was bound to happen that they wouldn't have been able to spend Rs 40 crore to be a part of BCCI's central sponsorship pool. Hence, the pull-out is not a surprise," the source said.

"Right now, the Future Group is going through a restructuring phase and there are talks with multi-national conglomerates about its potential takeover in the next few weeks. So sponsoring sporting events at the moment wasn't top priority for Future Group," he added.

It is learnt that education-technology company Unacademy, which lost the IPL title sponsorship bid to fantasy gaming firm Dream11, is in line to become one of the official sponsors along with credit card payment app Cred.

As of now, the IPL website shows only four sponsors -- Dream11 as title sponsors along with Tata Motors (Altroz), PayTM and CEAT tyres.

The BCCI normally shares half of its central sponsorship kitty with the franchises.

However, with the title sponsorship amount reduced to nearly half (from Rs 440 crore from Vivo to Rs 222 crore of Dream11) and the subsequent pull-outs, the teams are set to get lesser than what they were earning earlier.

"We know it's not an ideal situation but you can't blame BCCI for this. There is a financial crisis. If franchises have earned and made gains during good times, they understand and stand by BCCI during troubled times," a senior official of a franchise said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Quality of cricket won't suffer due to empty stands'

'Quality of cricket won't suffer due to empty stands'

'Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 centuries record'

'Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 centuries record'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use