Freak injury rules Ravindra out of Australia T20s

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra collided with a boundary hoarding during a fielding drill and suffered a facial laceration that required stitches. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Australia after suffering a freak injury during fielding practice at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.



Ravindra collided with a boundary hoarding during a fielding drill and suffered a facial laceration that required stitches, with the Black Caps calling up experienced all-rounder Jimmy Neeshamas his replacement.



"We're all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss

the series. He sustained a major laceration to his upper lip and nose area which required specialist and intricate stitching and will take time to heal," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said."Rachin is obviously an important player for us, but his health and well-being is our top priority, and so the decision was made to send him home to recover with an eye to being available for the England series in two weeks' time," he added.Walter believes Neesham is more than capable of filling the void for Ravindra, should he win selection during the three-game series.

"We're lucky to be able to call on Jimmy, who brings all his experience and all-round capabilities. It's going to be a big night at Bay Oval and I know we're all looking forward to getting the Chappell-Hadlee underway," the Kiwi coach stated.