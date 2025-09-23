HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four Big Bash League clubs chasing spin great Ashwin!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 23, 2025 12:32 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin is set to become the first capped India men's player to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL), with four clubs vying for his services for the latter stages of the T20 league.

Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers are the four teams chasing Ashwin's signature in what is set to be a significant coup for the BBL, said a report in ESPNCricinfo

Thunder and Hurricanes are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Indian cricket legend Ashwin, with a deal potentially being finalised soon, the report further added.

The 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL) season is scheduled to start on December 14, 2025, with the final match to be played on January 25, 2026.

No India international player has played in the Big Bash League so far. Ashwin, who announced his retirement from the IPL last month, is free to play in overseas T20

league. He has already registered for the first-ever ILT20 auction in the UAE, which will take place next Tuesday.

Only retired Indian players are allowed by the BCCI to participate in overseas T20 leagues. Earlier, several Indian cricketers have played in foreign T20 leagues after retiring from international cricket, including Dinesh Karthik, who played for Paarl Royals in the SA20, Ambati Rayudu, who featured for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL, and Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan, who played for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20.

Two years ago, Suresh Raina was part of the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10.

 

BBL clubs are allowed to feature three overseas players in their playing XI, having already secured three spots through pre-signing rules and the June overseas draft. However, they can sign up to four additional overseas replacement players, bringing their total list to seven, with the flexibility to swap them in and out as needed.

If a team releases an international player, Ashwin could potentially fill the spot as a replacement player. 

