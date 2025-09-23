Shreyas quits India A captaincy hours before Australia A match

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI that he is returning to Mumbai because of personal reasons Photograph: BCCI

India A captain Shreyas Iyer has pulled out of the second unofficial Test against Australia A starting in Lucknow on Tuesday because of personal reasons.

Shreyas has informed the BCCI that he is returning to Mumbai because of personal reasons.

The match was crucial for the Mumbai right-hander to keep himself in the fray for the two-Test series against the West Indies at home next month.

"Yes, Shreyas is taking a break and has returned to Mumbai. He has informed the selectors that he won't be able to play in the second four-day match against Australia A. However, he remains in fray for a spot in the middle-order when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the West Indies series," a source was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took over the India A captaincy for the second four-day match against Australia A.

No replacement was named for Shreyas.

Shreyas was dismissed for eight in the first unofficial Test against Australia A as he was given leg before wicket to a poor decision by the umpire.

K L Rahul was included in the playing XI for India A along with Mohammed Siraj as the duo will get some much-needed match practice ahead of the first Test against West Indies, starting on October 2.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was also named in the team after recovering from his injury.

Playing XIs:



India A: N Jagadeesan, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (captain, w/k), Ayush Badoni, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar.



Australia A: Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney (captain), Oliver Peake, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (w/k), Jack Edwards, Will Sutherland, Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton.