Rediff.com  » Cricket » '40 years today, and the memory is still as fresh'

'40 years today, and the memory is still as fresh'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 25, 2023 18:19 IST
Photograph: Kapil Dev/Instagram

India's 1983 World Cup winning team got together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their famous triumph in Mumbai on Sunday.

 

Skipper Kapil Dev said the memory of

the World Cup win is still fresh in their minds, while Krishnamachari Srikkanth said the team are still creating memories for a lifetime.

'40 years today, and the memory is still as fresh,' Kapil said on Instagram.

'It's 40 years since we won the 1983 World Cup and we are still creating memories for a lifetime,' said Srikkanth.

'Reunited with team '83 40 years and creating memories thank you for all the love,' said Madan Lal.

REDIFF CRICKET
