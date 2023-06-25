News
The 1983 World Cup Quiz Challenge

By LAXMI NEGI
June 25, 2023 13:24 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC Cricket World Cup/Twitter

The 1983 World Cup was a pivotal moment for Indian cricket. It was a tournament that captivated the cricketing world as India emerged victorious and legends were born.

As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of India's first World Cup victory, check how much you know about the 1983 World Cup.

Enjoy the quiz and let the nostalgia wash over you!

 
How many overs were to be bowled by each team in Cricket World Cup 1983?
A. 40
B. 50
C. 60
  C. 60
 
How many matches did India lose in the 1983 World Cup?
A. None
B. One
C. Two
  C. Two
 
How many runs did India score in the 1983 World Cup final?
A. 360
B. 307
C. 183
  C. 183
 
Who scored the most runs for India in the 1983 World Cup?
A. Yashpal Sharma
B. Kapil Dev
C. Yashpal Sharma
  B. Kapil Dev
 
Who picked the most wickets for India in the 1983 World Cup?
A. Kapil Dev
B. Roger Binny
C. Balwinder Singh Sandhu
  B. Roger Binny
 
Which team beat India by 162 runs in the 1983 World Cup?
A. West Indies
B. England
C. Australia
  C. Australia
 
Who recorded India's best bowling figure of 5-43 in the 1983 World Cup?
A. Kapil Dev
B. Roger Binny
C. Mohinder Amarnath
  A. Kapil Dev
 
Who was Man of the Match in the 1983 final?
A. Vivian Richards
B. Kapil Dev
C. Mohinder Amarnath
  C. Mohinder Amarnath
 
Which Indian player didn't get a single game in the World Cup?
A. Dilip Vengsarkar
B. Sunil Valson
C. Ravi Shastri
  B. Sunil Valson
 
Who was India's team manager during the 1983 World Cup?
A. P R Man Singh
B. Jagmohan Dalmiya
C. Chandu Borde
  A. P R Man Singh
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

 

LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
'We didn't have any champagne to celebrate, so...'
The Stars Who Won Us The 1983 World Cup
'Something that still brings goosebumps'
Manipur stand-off ends as Army leaves with arms
Indemnity demands hit foreign Covid vaccine buy: Govt
Modi visit a turning point in India-US ties: Garcetti
Modi, Egypt's grand mufti discuss religious harmony
The Unsung Hero Of India's '83 Triumph

How June 25, 1983 Changed India Forever

