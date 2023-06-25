The 1983 World Cup Quiz Challenge

The 1983 World Cup was a pivotal moment for Indian cricket. It was a tournament that captivated the cricketing world as India emerged victorious and legends were born.
As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of India's first World Cup victory, check how much you know about the 1983 World Cup.
Enjoy the quiz and let the nostalgia wash over you!
How many overs were to be bowled by each team in Cricket World Cup 1983?
A. 40
B. 50
C. 60
C. 60
How many matches did India lose in the 1983 World Cup?
A. None
B. One
C. Two
C. Two
How many runs did India score in the 1983 World Cup final?
A. 360
B. 307
C. 183
C. 183
Who scored the most runs for India in the 1983 World Cup?
A. Yashpal Sharma
B. Kapil Dev
C. Yashpal Sharma
B. Kapil Dev
Who picked the most wickets for India in the 1983 World Cup?
A. Kapil Dev
B. Roger Binny
C. Balwinder Singh Sandhu
B. Roger Binny
Which team beat India by 162 runs in the 1983 World Cup?
A. West Indies
B. England
C. Australia
C. Australia
Who recorded India's best bowling figure of 5-43 in the 1983 World Cup?
A. Kapil Dev
B. Roger Binny
C. Mohinder Amarnath
A. Kapil Dev
Who was Man of the Match in the 1983 final?
A. Vivian Richards
B. Kapil Dev
C. Mohinder Amarnath
C. Mohinder Amarnath
Which Indian player didn't get a single game in the World Cup?
A. Dilip Vengsarkar
B. Sunil Valson
C. Ravi Shastri
B. Sunil Valson
Who was India's team manager during the 1983 World Cup?
A. P R Man Singh
B. Jagmohan Dalmiya
C. Chandu Borde
A. P R Man Singh