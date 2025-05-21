HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Former Sri Lankan cricketer arrested in graft case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
May 21, 2025 19:57 IST

Ramith Rambukwella

IMAGE: Ramith Rambukwella featured in two T20Is against New Zealand and England. Photograph: Henry Browne/Retuers

Ramith Rambukwella, a former Sri Lankan international cricketer, was arrested by an anti-graft commission in Colombo on Wednesday in connection with a corruption case linked to his politician father.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption summoned Rambukwella to appear before it on Wednesday morning. He was arrested after recording a statement with the bribery commission.

He was later remanded till June 3 by Colombo Chief Magistrate's court. Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali on Tuesday granted permission to name Rambukwella as a suspect in the corruption case linked to his father Keheliya Rambukwella, a former powerful minister in the administration of the Rajapaksas.

Keheliya, previously arrested by the bribery commission, is also in remand custody until June 3.

He is facing a string of corruption charges and was arrested under his own government in 2024 for misusing the Indian credit line to purchase substandard medicine as the health minister.

Ramith played two T20 internationals in 2013 and 2018 against New Zealand and England after a successful schools cricket career.

 

In a separate case, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, who is also the son of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been indicted over the alleged misappropriation of LKR 70 million from India-based Krish Hotels for the development of rugby in Sri Lanka.

He will face a pre-trial hearing on June 27. Namal was a national rugby player.

A host of former parliamentarians are spending time in remand custody for various cases of corruption.

The current National People's Power government, in the run-up to general elections last year, had pledged to clean public life by holding politicians accountable. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
