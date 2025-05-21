Anushka, Virat Light Up RCB Camp

IMAGE: When Virat Kohli swaps his bat for a paddle -- same energy, same dominance! Photograph: RCB/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took their off-field chemistry to the pickleball court, becoming the centre of a heartwarming team bonding session that lifted spirits in the rain-hit Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp.

With practice sessions washed out in Bengaluru ahead of their crucial IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the power couple joined players, coaches, and families for a fun-filled indoor pickleball game -- offering RCB fans a rare glimpse of light-hearted moments before the pressure-packed playoff push.

In a now-viral clip shared by RCB on Instagram, Anushka and Virat were seen sharing a laugh and exchanging high-fives after winning a point together.

IMAGE: When cricket meets squash -- DK and Dipika bring on the heat! Photograph: RCB/Instagram

Joining them in the fun were RCB Batting Mentor Dinesh Karthik and his squash star wife Dipika Pallikal, who also took to the court in style.

The bonding event saw full participation from players, support staff, and their families, bringing a much-needed change of pace during a rain-hit week in Bengaluru.

RCB were originally set to resume their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17, but persistent rainfall led to the match being abandoned without a ball bowled. Fortunately for RCB, Gujarat Titans' win over Delhi Capitals on May 18 secured their spot in the playoffs.