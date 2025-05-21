England omit Archer from ODI squad for Windies series

A right thumb injury has ruled out England quick Jofra Archer from the One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies starting this month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday, naming Luke Wood as his replacement.

IMAGE: Left-arm pacer Luke Wood will replace Jofra Archer in the England squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Wood, who has represented England in two ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals, last played for the country in 2023.

"(Archer) will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action," the ECB said in a statement.

England's three-match ODI series against West Indies is set to begin on May 29 at Edgbaston.