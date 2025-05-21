HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
England omit Archer from ODI squad for Windies series

May 21, 2025 18:30 IST

A right thumb injury has ruled out England quick Jofra Archer from the One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies starting this month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday, naming Luke Wood as his replacement.

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Left-arm pacer Luke Wood will replace Jofra Archer in the England squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Wood, who has represented England in two ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals, last played for the country in 2023.

"(Archer) will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action," the ECB said in a statement.

 

England's three-match ODI series against West Indies is set to begin on May 29 at Edgbaston.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
