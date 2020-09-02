Former Maharashtra Ranji player Gawli dies

Source:

Edited By:

September 02, 2020 16:21 IST

Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli died after falling in a 250-feet deep gorge in Nashik district, police said on Wednesday.

Gawli, 45, who played two first class matches for Maharashtra, went for trekking in the Western Ghat mountains of Igatpuri hill station in Nashik along with some of his friends on Tuesday evening.



He fell into the gorge after allegedly losing his balance, the police said.



"His body was found at around 10 am on Wednesday. The body will be handed over to the family members after postmortem," an official from Igatpuri police station said.



Gawli, right-hander batsman and leg-spinner, was earlier the assistant coach of the Maharashtra Ranji team and was currently the fitness trainer of the Under-23 team.