Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former Kiwi all-rounder Bruce Taylor dies

Former Kiwi all-rounder Bruce Taylor dies

February 06, 2021 16:10 IST
IMAGE: Bruce Taylor played 30 Tests for New Zealand, picking up 111 wickets and scoring 898 runs. Photograph: Twitter

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor, the only player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, has died at the age of 77, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday.

Taylor, who had never scored a first-class century before, achieved the feat against India at Kolkata in 1965.

Walking out at number eight, he struck 105 with the bat before registering figures of 5-86 with the ball.

 

He also scored New Zealand's fastest Test century in a game against West Indies in 1969 before the record was broken by Daniel Vettori 36 years later.

"NZC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of all-rounder, Bruce Taylor, aged 77," the board said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family and close friends."

Taylor played 30 Tests for New Zealand, picking up 111 wickets and scoring 898 runs.

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
