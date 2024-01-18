News
Mithali Raj receives invitation to Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

Mithali Raj receives invitation to Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 18, 2024 23:45 IST
IMAGE: Mithali Raj’s mother received the invitation on behalf of the former Indian cricketer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithali Raj/X

Former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj on Thursday received an invitation to attend the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

The legendary cricketer joined star cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the latest cricketer to receive an invitation to the ceremony.

Mithali, arguably one of the most decorated batters in women's cricket history, took to social media and said that her mother received the prestigious invitation on her behalf.

 

"Blessed to have received the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha Mangal Vidhi in Ayodhya. My mother accepted it on my behalf," said Mithali.

Apart from stars from the sporting world, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony.

