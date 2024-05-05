News
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka govt to financially help Prajwal case victims

Karnataka govt to financially help Prajwal case victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 05, 2024 14:27 IST
The Congress government in Karnataka will provide financial assistance to those allegedly sexually assaulted by Janata Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna, the national party said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Women stage a protest against JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, in Bengaluru on May 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress general secretary and the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala made this announcement at a press conference in Belagavi in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had demanded that appropriate action be taken against the accused.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced financial assistance to the rape victims who are in hundreds, since it is a unique case which has never happened in the last 75 years," Surjewala said.

 

Prajwal, the JD(S)-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

He is wanted in a case pertaining to rape and molestation after hundreds of explicit videos allegedly came out in open.

Flanked by Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Surjewala charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with protecting their alliance partner JD-S candidate, who is a 'mass rapist'.

"Why did BJP form an alliance with the JD-S despite having information about Prajwal?" he asked.

He also sought to know why the External Affairs Ministry did not stop Prajwal from fleeing abroad.

"Why did the PM not cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport and why no blue corner notice through Interpol was issued to bring him back?" Surjewala questioned.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said a blue corner notice will be issued to bring Prajwal back.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
