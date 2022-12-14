News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former England all-rounder Flintoff injured in car cash

Former England all-rounder Flintoff injured in car cash

December 14, 2022 08:29 IST
IMAGE: Andrew Flintoff was taken to a hospital after a car crash during the filming of an episode of the BBC's "Top Gear" show. Photograph: Sam Bloxham - Handout/FIA Formula E via Getty Images

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff was taken to a hospital after a car crash during the filming of an episode of the BBC's "Top Gear" show, the broadcaster said on Tuesday, with The Sun newspaper reporting his injuries are not life-threatening.

 

"Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," a BBC spokesperson told Reuters.

All-rounder Flintoff quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, having also tried out a career in boxing in between.

He was named man of the series in the 2005 Ashes for his heroic effort in helping England to their first Ashes win in 18 years.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
