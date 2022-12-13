News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch 'below average' after Pakistan v England Test

ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch 'below average' after Pakistan v England Test

December 13, 2022 14:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Venues can be suspended for a year if they pick up five demerit points and for two years if they pick up 10. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been handed one demerit point after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rated the pitch for the first Test between Pakistan and England as 'below average'.

England won the Test by 74 runs after posting 657 all out in the first innings and 264-7 declared in the second. Pakistan made 579 in the first innings before they were bundled out for 268 in the second.

 

"It was a very flat pitch which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler. That was the main reason why batters scored very fast and both sides posted huge totals," said Andy Pycroft of the governing body's elite panel of match referees.

"The pitch hardly deteriorated during the course of the match. Since there was very little in it for the bowlers, I found the pitch to be 'below average' as per the ICC guidelines."

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja had described the pitch as "embarrassing", saying it was "not a good advert for cricket".

It was the venue's second demerit point after the pitch used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in March was also rated as "below average". That match ended in a draw.

Venues can be suspended for a year if they pick up five demerit points and for two years if they pick up 10. Demerit points remain active for a rolling five years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant Snubbed, Pujara Is Vice-Captain
Pant Snubbed, Pujara Is Vice-Captain
Here's what Rishabh Pant has learnt from Kohli
Here's what Rishabh Pant has learnt from Kohli
Easwaran replaces injured Rohit in 1st Test vs B'desh
Easwaran replaces injured Rohit in 1st Test vs B'desh
Banks wrote off NPAs over 10 lakh cr in 5 FYs: FM
Banks wrote off NPAs over 10 lakh cr in 5 FYs: FM
SC judge recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano's plea
SC judge recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano's plea
No queries: RS dy chairman to Oppn on Tawang clash
No queries: RS dy chairman to Oppn on Tawang clash
Army prevented Chinese incursion in Arunachal: Rajnath
Army prevented Chinese incursion in Arunachal: Rajnath

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts

Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts

Azam puts down Multan loss to contentious dismissal

Azam puts down Multan loss to contentious dismissal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances