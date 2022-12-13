News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will David Warner skip India tour?

Will David Warner skip India tour?

December 13, 2022 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Warner in our plans for India tour: Australia coach

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner's declining output with the bat has come under the microscope. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

David Warner is still a part of Australia's plans for the tour of India next year, head coach Andrew McDonald said, even with the 36-year-old's modest record in the subcontinent and his current battle for runs.

The lefthanded opener averages 24.25 from his eight Tests in India, well down on his career average of 46.04.

Ahead of Australia's first Test series against South Africa since the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal, Warner's declining output with the bat has also come under the microscope.

 

He has not scored a Test century in almost three years and struggled in the recent 2-0 whitewash of West Indies amid off-field distractions brought on by his aborted bid to have his permanent leadership ban lifted.

McDonald, however, said Warner was "firmly" in mind for the four-Test tour of India starting in February.

"At this stage we've got him in our plans for India," McDonald told reporters.

"As I said, we'll see what happens in the next three Test matches."

All eyes will be on Warner during the South Africa series, which opens at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

Warner was one of three Australia players suspended for 'Sandpaper-gate' and was adjudged to have played the leading role in the scandal. He was slapped with a lifetime ban on taking leadership roles in Australian teams.

He angrily withdrew his application to have the ban reviewed by an independent panel last week, saying the panel wanted a "public trial" of his part in the Newlands affair.

McDonald said Warner had already moved on from the saga and was unlikely to be weighed down by the Newlands history when facing the South Africans again.

"He's great at compartmentalising, separating the off-field from the on-field. Most of the great champions do that very well," said McDonald.

"He's moved forward, we're moving forward as a team."

"We've got a seriously good opponent confronting us at the Gabba, so our focus is firmly on that and so is David's."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Fans Cried, Cheered, Celebrated
When Fans Cried, Cheered, Celebrated
Croatia bear no grudges against Argentina
Croatia bear no grudges against Argentina
Can Morocco or Croatia carry on their fairytale run?
Can Morocco or Croatia carry on their fairytale run?
IAF jets scrambled to check Chinese aggression at LAC
IAF jets scrambled to check Chinese aggression at LAC
India sees red as OIC secretary-general visits PoK
India sees red as OIC secretary-general visits PoK
The Battle For Bakhmut
The Battle For Bakhmut
Cong demands PM speak in Parliament on Tawang clash
Cong demands PM speak in Parliament on Tawang clash

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

'Hi King Kohli, come and play Asia Cup'

'Hi King Kohli, come and play Asia Cup'

1st Test: India to go on the offensive vs Bangladesh

1st Test: India to go on the offensive vs Bangladesh

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances