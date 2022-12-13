News
'Hi King Kohli, come and play Asia Cup'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 13, 2022 10:26 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Pakistan fans promised to give Virat Kohli more love than Babar Azam. Photograph: BCCI

Pakistan cricket fans have always shown deep admiration for Virat Kohli and have never shied away from expressing their love for the star Indian batter.

Unfortunately, Kohli has never played in Pakistan as Team India have not toured the country since Kohli's international debut in 2008.

During the Multan Test between Pakistan and England, which ended with an unlikely English win on Monday evening, banners inviting Kohli to the country has gone viral on social media.

The fans promised to give him more love than Pakistan Captain Babar Azam.

Virat Kohli

'Hi King Kohli, come and play Asia Cup,' read one banner. 'We will love u more than our King Babar' read another placard.

Will Kohli's fans in Pakistan watch him live?

BCCI President Roger Binny said visiting Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 is not the board's call, and will depend on the government's decision.

'We cannot say where our team has to go,' Binny said. 'We need to take clearance from the government if we leave the country, or other countries come here. We cannot take that decision on our own, we have to rely on the government.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
