Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh dies

March 04, 2022 08:23 IST
IMAGE: Rod Marsh had been in a medical induced coma having had a heart attack while on his way to a charity event in Bundaberg in Queensland on February 24. Photograph: Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh has died eight days after suffering a heart attack, Australian media reported on Friday.

 

Marsh, who played 96 Tests and 92 one-day internationals in the 1970s and 1980s, was 74 and passed away in Adelaide after being moved closer to his family on Monday.

He had been in a medical induced coma having had a heart attack while on his way to a charity event in Bundaberg in Queensland on February 24.

Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals.

He is third on Australia's all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist (416) and Ian Healy (395).

Marsh later became a selector for Australia's national teams before retiring from the role in 2016.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
