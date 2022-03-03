News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australian spin coach tests positive for COVID in Pak

Australian spin coach tests positive for COVID in Pak

March 03, 2022 08:25 IST
Fawad Ahmed

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australian spin bowling coach Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australia's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Ahmed, who will work as a consultant during Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, returned a positive test upon his arrival at the team hotel on Monday following his involvement in the Pakistan Super League.

 

The 40-year-old will remain in isolation for at least five days and will only be released after providing two negative tests.

Ahmed has had no direct contact with the Australian squad, who have all tested negative since arriving in Pakistan for the three-test series.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
