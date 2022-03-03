'One Hell of a Ride': Rohit on Kohli's Test Journey

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday lauded former skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli ahead of his landmark 100th Test, saying he deserves all the credit for putting the team in a good position in the format.

"It has been a long journey for him and it has been a wonderful one. He has done exceedingly well in this format, he has changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward. It has been one hell of a ride for him and it will continue to be in the coming years," said Rohit during a virtual press conference.

"We definitely want to make it special for him, let's hope we have good five days of cricket. As a team, the series we won in Australia in 2018, was a very good series for our side and Virat was captain then. As an individual, the best memory as a batter, his Test hundred in South Africa in 2013, the pitch was challenging and there was a lot of bounce," he added.

Rohit will start his Test captaincy journey when he steps out to lead India against Sri Lanka in the opening game, in Mohali, starting Friday.

"As Test team, we stand in a good position. Whole credit goes to Virat for how we have been as a Test team. I have to take it from where he has left," Rohit said.

Struggling for form, Test regulars Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the squad for this series but Rohit acknowledged their contribution in making India the number one team in the longest format.

"Never easy to fill in big shoes of Rahane and Pujara. You can't put it in words what they have done for team."

"All those overseas victories, we becoming No.1, they played big part. It's just for now, we didn't consider them," Rohit said.