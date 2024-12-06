Former Australia Test opener Joe Burns to lead Italy

IMAGE: Joe Burns celebrates his maiden Test century during the first Test between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane, November 7, 2015. Photograph: Patrick Hamilton/Reuters

Former Australia batter Joe Burns has been named Italy’s new T20I captain. He takes over the reins from Gareth Berg ahead of next year's ICC men's T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final, where Italy will attempt to become one of two sides to qualify for the 2026 tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Burns, who played 23 Tests and six ODIs for Australia, qualified to play for his adopted country through his mother's side in May this year.

"I am honoured to take on this role and represent Italy on the international stage," read a statement from Burns.

"For me, it is a return to my family's roots. Italian cricket has enormous potential and I am excited to contribute to its growth. Together with my teammates we are working to achieve ambitious goals and make our fans proud."

He made his Italy debut during the recent Sub-regional Qualifier A tournament in June this year, and scored 211 runs from five innings at the tournament as Italy advanced to the regional final, where the European side will attempt to earn a place at the 20-over showcase for the first time.

In five T20Is for Italy he has scored 211 runs, at an average of 70.33 and strike rate of 144.52. In his most recent match, he scored an unbeaten 108 off 55 balls, which set up victory against Romania in June.

Italy will take on Guernsey, Jersey, the Netherlands and Scotland during the 2025 regional final. Two teams advance to the tournament proper in 2026.