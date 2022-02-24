News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former Australia 'keeper Marsh suffers heart attack

Former Australia 'keeper Marsh suffers heart attack

February 24, 2022 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Rodney Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals. He also served as the Australian chairman of selectors beforing retiring in 2016.

IMAGE: Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Rodney Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals. He also served as the Australian chairman of selectors beforing retiring in 2016. Photograph: Philip Brown Livepic./Action Images via Reuters

Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh was rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, Australian media reported.

 

Marsh, who played 96 Tests and 92 one-day internationals, had the heart attack when being driven in a car to a hotel in Bundaberg soon after landing in the city in northern Queensland state, the Daily Telegraph said.

Marsh, 74, was in Bundaberg for a charity cricket match for Bulls Masters, a local non-profit organisation.

Two officials from Bulls Masters were in the car with Marsh and drove him to a Bundaberg hospital, the paper quoted Bulls Masters boss Jimmy Maher as saying.

"(They) deserve so much credit because the doctor said if they had waited for an ambulance (Marsh) would not have made it," Maher told the paper.

"The medical staff at the Bundaberg Hospital were wonderful. We are all shocked. It’s terrible."

The paper said doctors at the hospital had saved Marsh's life.

Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals.

He is third on Australia's all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist (416) and Ian Healy (395).

Marsh later became a selector for Australia's national teams before retiring from the role in 2016.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Dravid didn't say anything wrong to Saha'
'Dravid didn't say anything wrong to Saha'
I am comfortable batting at any position: Mayank
I am comfortable batting at any position: Mayank
Mayank set to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022
Mayank set to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022
Putin anticipates a new regime in Kyiv
Putin anticipates a new regime in Kyiv
Tennis: Nadal, Medvedev in Acapulco quarters
Tennis: Nadal, Medvedev in Acapulco quarters
WhatsApp group admins not liable for member posts: HC
WhatsApp group admins not liable for member posts: HC
Ukrainian President imposes martial law
Ukrainian President imposes martial law

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'My coach can hear bombing from his room'

'My coach can hear bombing from his room'

Feb 24, 2010: Tendulkar scores double century in ODIs

Feb 24, 2010: Tendulkar scores double century in ODIs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances