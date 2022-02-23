News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Dravid didn't say anything wrong to Saha'

'Dravid didn't say anything wrong to Saha'

Source: ANI
February 23, 2022 22:05 IST
Rahul Dravid

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Former North Zone selector and cricketer Sarandeep Singh has backed India men's head coach Rahul Dravid's comments on wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha.

Dravid had earlier suggested retirement to Saha as he would not be considered for selection in the longest format.

 

"I don't think Dravid said anything wrong, this is the time when Saha should think about himself as he is 37 years old. He will not get selected in the playing eleven so why does he want to be in the team to just sit on the bench," Sarandeep Singh said.

"Pant is first priority of the team and he will play for a long time," he added.

On Saturday when Saha was dropped from the Test team for Sri Lanka, the batter took to Twitter to share how a "respected journalist" approached him for an interview and how the messages soon became threatening. Saha notably didn't reveal the name of the journalist.

On Saha not revealing the journalist, Sarandeep said: "Saha should speak on this clearly and also reveal the name of the journalist. Only Saha can tell who he is protecting."

The former cricketer also opened about Hardik Pandya not getting selected in the Indian team, as he said: "There should be a protocol, if you perform well in Ranji then only you can be selected for the national team."

Source: ANI
