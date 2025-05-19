Why Fans Will Turn Ahmedabad Lavender on May 22

'Wearing lavender is our way of standing with cancer warriors'

IMAGE: Thousands in Ahmedabad are expected to unite for the cause, turning the stadium lavender in a powerful show of solidarity. Photograph: BCCI

Lavender takes center stage as Gujarat Titans gear up for their May 22 clash against LSG, continuing their heartfelt campaign to fight cancer for the third year running.

The team is championing early detection and access to quality care, and plans to involve fans in a big way — distributing 30,000 lavender flags and 10,000 jerseys at the stadium.

GT COO Colonel Arvinder Singh said, 'For the third straight year, we’re proud to support cancer awareness. With our fans beside us, we’re spreading the message that early diagnosis and care can save lives.'

Captain Shubman Gill added, 'Wearing lavender is our way of standing with cancer warriors. As athletes, we want to inspire people to take charge of their health and believe that cancer can be beaten.'

