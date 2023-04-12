News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Flat, fast' wickets on Stokes' wishlist for Ashes showdown

'Flat, fast' wickets on Stokes' wishlist for Ashes showdown

April 12, 2023 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England will continue to employ 'Bazball' -- the ultra-aggressive batting approach to overpower Australia when they tour England for the Ashes, Ben Stokes said. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

England have asked for "flat, fast wickets" at this year's Ashes, captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday, adding that he already had a lineup in mind for the five-Test series in June.

Australia have not relinquished the famous urn since reclaiming it in 2017-18 but will face a buoyant England team who have won 10 of their last 12 Tests under Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum.

 

England's highly entertaining "Bazball" approach has earned plaudits, and they will look to take that aggressive style into the Ashes where they should be able to call upon speedsters Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

"I think I know what the starting XI is going to be, there or thereabouts," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"Having the option to bowl above 90mph, any captain wants that. (But) when it comes to that first test I will be making sure I pick the best team for that first game."

"We've been clear with the groundstaff what type of wickets we want and they have been responsive. We want flat, fast wickets. We want to score quickly. If that brings (Australia's) guys in, they will be happy. I'm smiling, because I'm looking forward to it."

All-rounder Stokes has mostly played as a batter during this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with Chennai Super Kings, bowling just one over in two matches due to a troublesome left knee.

Stokes said his recovery from the knee issue was "going nicely. But I'm not going to rush myself, the main priority is making sure I can fulfil my role as a fourth seamer in the Ashes," he added.

The first Ashes Test will be held at Edgbaston from June 16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Warner Bats Right-Handed...
Warner Bats Right-Handed...
Top Performer: The Hitman's Back
Top Performer: The Hitman's Back
Turning Point: DC's Stunning Collapse
Turning Point: DC's Stunning Collapse
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'Different Colours, Same Bond'

'Different Colours, Same Bond'

Doull Doubts Kohli's Intent

Doull Doubts Kohli's Intent

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances