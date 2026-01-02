HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Remove Bangladeshi player,' Shiv Sena tells SRK

January 02, 2026 12:40 IST

‘We request Shah Rukh Khan to remove Bangladeshi from his team’

Shah Rukh Khan

IMAGE: Several voices have argued that KKR’s new signing should not be included in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has urged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shah Rukh Khan to remove Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the team.

At the IPL auction, the Kolkata-based franchise picked up the Bangladesh pacer for a hefty Rs 9.20 crore ahead of the 2026 season.

The demand comes in the wake of repeated incidents of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. Following these developments, several voices have argued that KKR’s new signing should not be included in the IPL.

 

Nirupam said Shah Rukh Khan should remove the Bangladeshi player before the Bollywood star becomes a “major target”, adding that such a move would also protect India’s interests.

“When the entire country is enraged and angry at Bangladesh, anyone in India who has even the slightest connection to Bangladeshis could become a target of that anger. If there is a Bangladeshi in Shah Rukh Khan's team, before he becomes a major target, we request that Shah Rukh Khan remove the Bangladeshi from his team. This will be for his own good and will also protect India’s interests,” Nirupam told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also called for Bangladeshi players to be barred from playing in the IPL on Indian soil.

“Bangladeshi players shouldn’t be allowed to play in the IPL in India. Pakistani and Bangladeshi players should be prohibited. They harbour hatred towards us for the murder of our Hindu brothers and sisters. Shah Rukh Khan should immediately remove that Bangladeshi cricketer from his team. If he doesn’t do so despite all this uproar, it will prove that while he lives in this country and earns money here, he doesn’t understand the nation’s sentiments,” Dubey said.

