HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Big development coming in from ICC ahead of Champions Trophy...

Big development coming in from ICC ahead of Champions Trophy...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2025 22:53 IST

x

Was Pakistan's unpreparedness for Champions Trophy responsible for ICC CEO Sam Allardyce's resignation?

The 2024 T20 World Cup flop in the USA is also being pinned on Sam Allardyce  

IMAGE: The 2024 T20 World Cup flop in the USA is also being pinned on Sam Allardyce, who served as the ICC's CEO from 2021. Photograph: ICC/X

International Cricket Council CEO Geoff Allardice has decided to step down just weeks before the Champions Trophy with a board member indicating that his failure to present a "clear picture" of host Pakistan's lack of preparedness is one of the multiple reasons behind the move.

The 57-year-old joined the ICC in 2012 as General Manager of Cricket, coming from Cricket Australia, where he served as Cricket Operations Manager. He was appointed CEO of the ICC in November 2021, after having served as acting CEO for eight months.

 

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council and I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members," Allardice said in a statement.

"I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges," he added.

The official ICC statement made no mention of the exact reasons for Allardice's departure but a top source said the development has been building up for a while.

"The ICC T20 World Cup in the US was big a flop in terms of playing conditions and also it exceeded budget, the auditing is still being done," the board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"What broke the camel's back was Champions Trophy, where, as CEO, he was supposed to give a clear picture about Pakistan's readiness to host a tourney of such a magnitude," he added.

The Champions Trophy is due to start on February 19 with India playing its share of matches in Dubai owing to security concerns in Pakistan.

The bigger concern for ICC is, however, the fact that tournament venues in Karachi and Rawalpindi are still partially under construction or renovation and the images that have trickled in from there do not paint a very positive picture.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan would be ready in time for the marquee event, which features the world's top eight teams and is being held for the first time after 2017.

However, ICC Chair Jay Shah praised Allardice for his contribution to the game.

"On behalf of the ICC Board, I want to sincerely thank Geoff for his leadership and commitment during his tenure as Chief Executive. His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally.

"We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the very best in his future endeavors," he said.

The ICC Board will now begin the process to identify Allardice's successor.

His departure continues the exodus of former chair Greg Barclay's team from the ICC.

Earlier, Chris Tetley (head of events), Alex Marshall (head of Anti-Corruption Unit) and Claire Furlong (head of marketing and media) had quit their positions on personal grounds.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah speaks after winning top ICC honour
Bumrah speaks after winning top ICC honour
PIX: Shami back in blue after 436 days!
PIX: Shami back in blue after 436 days!
BUMRAH IS ICC MEN'S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR!
BUMRAH IS ICC MEN'S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR!
PM Modi reiterates ambitions to bid for 2036 Olympics
PM Modi reiterates ambitions to bid for 2036 Olympics
ISL: Jamshedpur edge past Punjab to go into Top 3
ISL: Jamshedpur edge past Punjab to go into Top 3

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Simple But Savoury Chicken Curry Recipes

webstory image 2

Infinix Smart 9 HD Launching In India!

webstory image 3

8 Mental Health Benefits From Dogs

VIDEOS

Sana Makbul's no-makeup look is a hit!0:44

Sana Makbul's no-makeup look is a hit!

'Fully-equipped': Iran ramps up defense exercises amid rising tensions with Israel3:19

'Fully-equipped': Iran ramps up defense exercises amid...

Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport1:04

Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD