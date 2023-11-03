News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » First time, IPL auction to be held overseas...

First time, IPL auction to be held overseas...

November 03, 2023 22:15 IST
IMAGE: The player retention deadline for IPL 2024 has been extended to November 26. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL auction ahead of the 2024 season will be held in Dubai on December 19, while the player retention deadline has been extended to November 26.

The IPL franchises were on Friday informed that the player retention deadline has been extended to November 26. Usually, the deadline is November 15.

 

"Yes the deadline has been extended to November 26," a team official told PTI.

It will also be the first time that an IPL auction will be held outside India.

"Due to the wedding season hotel availability can be an issue. That is why we decided to host it in Dubai," said an IPL official.

The purse of all 10 IPL teams have been increased to Rs 100 crore from Rs 95 crore available in the previous auction.

WI all-rounder Shepherd traded to MI from LSG

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd was on Friday traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2024 IPL.

The 28-year-old from Guyana was picked up by LSG for Rs 50 lakh and played just one game in IPL 2023.

"Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024," said IPL in a media release.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had shelled out a whopping Rs 7.75 crore for Romario's services during the IPL 2022 auction but he got to play only three games in his debut season.

