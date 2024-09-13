News
First time in India! Test match called off without a ball being bowled

First time in India! Test match called off without a ball being bowled

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 13, 2024 10:24 IST
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

IMAGE: This was only the eighth time in Test cricket history that a match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Photograph:Black Caps/X

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled, marking only the eighth time in Test cricket history that such a situation has occurred.

The first two days of the game were cancelled because of a wet outfield, raising significant concerns about the preparedness of the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The remaining three days were then washed out due to persistent rain.

An inspection was held on Friday morning but with puddles of water still present on the uncovered sections of the outfield, it was a foregone conclusion that the match would be abandoned without even the toss taking place.

"It is still raining in Greater Noida and due to frequent rains, the 5th and final day of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test has been called off by the match officials," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Before this only seven matches in the history of Test cricket have been abandoned without a ball being bowled dating back to 1890. The last time it happened was almost 26 years ago, in 1998.

Incidentally, it was a match involving the Kiwis. They were scheduled to play India in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

IMAGE: The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Photograph: Black Caps/X

However, it is the first time such an occurrence has taken place in an Indian venue. There had been incessant rain in Greater Noida for the past two weeks and the lack of facilities, like proper ground covers to spread across the 30 yard circle, sub-par drainage, lack of trained ground staff and inadequate super-soppers, caused maximum damage.

Despite bright sunshine on the first two days, no play was possible as the umpires cited "players safety" as a concern.

The midwicket area was a particular concern. To address the issue, groundsmen brought in dry sections of grass from the practice area to "transplant" in the midwicket zone.

Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

IMAGE: The last time a Test match was abandoned without a ball being bowled was almost 26 years ago. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

While the BCCI tried to assist by providing additional machinery and the Delhi Delhi & District Cricket Association and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association helping out, it was a little too late.

Afghanistan, who were granted their Test status in 2017 and have played only nine international red-ball games before this fixture, were the hosts.

 

It was the first time Afghanistan, who don't get to play too many Tests with big nations, was scheduled to play against New Zealand.

This fixture was, however, not a part of the ICC's World Test Championship cycle.

As for the stadium, match referee Javagal Srinath's report on the preparedness of the venue will go a long way in deciding its fate.

