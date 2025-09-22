Fearless, Dominant, Unstoppable: India Beat Pakistan Again

Gambhir Leads Chorus as Cricket Fraternity Hails India’s Triumph

IMAGE: India registered their second win over Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Led by coach Gautam Gambhir, the Indian cricketing fraternity congratulated Team India for their brave performance against Pakistan in the Super 4s clash of Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

India engineered a six-wicket triumph with authority for the second time against arch-rival Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup. While the group stage fixture was one-sided, with a 7-wicket win for India, Pakistan posed a significant threat with the bat in the first innings during the Super Fours clash.

Sahibzada Farhan's composed 58-run knock, riddled with luck, and Faheem Ashraf's quick-fire cameo of ubeaten 20 off eight deliveries propelled Pakistan to 171/5, the highest they have managed against India in T20Is while batting first.

Despite the mounting task staring at India, the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma (74) and vice-captain Shubman Gill (47) set the tempo by embracing an unflinching attitude and overwhelming Pakistan's toothless bowling attack with gallantry. While Gill reaped success with his orthodox technique, Abhishek revelled in his destructive exploits.

They raised a 105-run opening stand in 9.5 overs to take the pressure off the middle order.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir termed his men 'fearless' after their win. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

After India gunned down the target, Gambhir took to Instagram and posted visuals of Abhishek, Shubman and the Indian team and used one word to caption each post: 'Fearless'.

'Congratulations Team India for defeating Pakistan once again in Asia Cup. Well done, Abhishek Sharma and @ShubmanGill. @BCCI #AsiaCupT20,' BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla wrote on X in his congratulatory post for captain Suryakumar Yadav and his troops.

'Hanji, kesa raha Sunday? Well done, team India. You are class above all the other teams.' Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh summed up India's splendid performance in simple words and wrote on X, 'Well done Team India, domination #INDvPAK.'

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar felt even after an improved performance, India's quality was too much for Pakistan to handle, 'Well done Abhishek, well done Gill, but let's not forget Dube's contribution today. Crucial. Pakistan was better tonight, but India just has too much ability! #AsiaCupT20.'

Yuvraj Singh, emphasised the value of the partnership that forged by Gill and Abhishek and wrote on Instagram, 'An opening stand full of intent, timing and composure that set the tone for victory! Well played, boys. Keep going.'