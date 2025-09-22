EPL: Arsenal snatch late equaliser vs Man City

IMAGE: Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench and scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Arsenal against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Photograph: Premier League/Instagram

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli scored a late goal to help Arsenal hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in a blockbuster English Premier League fixture, in London, on Sunday.

Martinelli latched on to Eberechi Eze's clever lob over City's packed defense before he lobbed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for Arsenal's equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time.

City had taken an early lead courtesy of Erling Haaland before they looked content to sit deep and defend their area, which caused their downfall late in the second half.

"That doesn't make me happy, the thing I wanted today was to win the game," Arteta said.

"We cannot control that. They win every match. It's going to be very difficult but if we play at this level, like we did against Manchester City, we will be fine," he said.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United were held to a 0-0 draw by Bournemouth as the Magpies continued their search for a goal on the road.

It was their third consecutive goalless draw this season, making them the first team in the EPL history to draw their first three away games 0-0.

Eddie Howe's side currently languish in 13th place with just six points from five games.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, netted their first goal of the season after five games but are yet to pocket full points as they were held to 1-1 at 10-man Sunderland.

Matty Cash put them ahead in the 67th minute with a stunning long-ranger, but despite being a man down following Reinildo's sending off in the 33rd minute, Wilson Isidor found the equaliser for the hosts in the 75th minute.