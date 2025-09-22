HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I want to thank Maa Durga...'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 22, 2025 10:46 IST

Harbhajan Singh

IMAGE: Former Cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh at the inauguration of the Sarbojonin Durgotsav Durga Puja pandal at Ashok Nagar in Kolkata, West Bengal on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harbhajan Singh/X

Former India cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh on Sunday, became nostalgic about his connection with Kolkata and his bond with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Bhajji, who inaugurated the Sarbojonin Durgotsav Durga Puja pandal at Ashok Nagar in Kolkata, recalled the special bond he shares with the Eden Gardens, where he played seven Test matches, bagging 46 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket match haul, making him the highest Test wicket-taker at the venue so far.

 

"Eden made me," he said.

'Subho Mahalaya. May Maa Durga bless you and your family with peace, prosperity, and endless happiness as we welcome the festive season,' he tweeted alongside pictures from the temple inauguration.

 

SEE: Harbhajan Singh inaugurates the Sarbojonin Durgotsav Durga Puja pandal at Ashok Nagar in Kolkata, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

The off-spinner Harbhajan also heaped praise on former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who is reportedly set to return as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president.

"Dada is my elder brother. He is that one person in my life who held my hand through tough times. I have a lot of respect for him... Today I am in his city," he said.

Fondly remembering for his memorable spells at Eden Gardens, the former cricketer expressed gratitude towards the city and its people, saying he would forever cherish his bond with Kolkata.

"This is my city too because Kolkata made me," he noted.

"I want to thank Maa Durga that I got the opportunity to come here... I receive a lot of love whenever I come to Kolkata. I pray Maa Durga showers her blessings on everyone and everyone stays happy and healthy," Harbhajan said.

 

