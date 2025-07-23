Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Anshul Kamboj Highly?

'Kamboj, Bumrah, Siraj -- that's a serious bowling attack.'

IMAGE: From Ranji domination to India debut: Anshul Kamboj's rise in full swing. Photograph: BCCI

As Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj gears up for his Test debut, injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh have opened the door for the 24 year old to join India's squad for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. He received his maiden Test cap from former cricketer Deep Dasgupta.

Fresh off impressive spells for India A and a stellar domestic season, Kamboj is now being hailed as a serious fast-bowling prospect by none other than Ravichandran Ashwin.

'The appreciable thing about Anshul is that he understands the plan,' Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

'I've seen so many fast bowlers say they just want to express themselves and enjoy the game -- but Anshul knows the plan and executes it. That's rare.'

Ashwin placed Kamboj in elite company.

'Zaheer Khan was amazing at this. In recent times, Jassi (Bumrah) is someone who executes plans to perfection. I'm not comparing skills -- that's a different thing -- but Anshul belongs to that variety.'

Anshul Kamboj was a standout for India A, grabbing four wickets in the second unofficial Test against the England Lions in Northampton. He also showed grit with the bat, forging an unbeaten 149-run stand with Tanush Kotian to save a match in Nottingham.

On the domestic front, Kamboj made headlines with a 10 wicket haul in a single innings against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. Overall, he has claimed 79 wickets in 24 First-Class matches for Haryana.

Ashwin believes it's not just Kamboj's seam position and bounce that make him special, but also his ability to consistently hit the right length.

'He has a very good tappa (length). His wrist position is great, the seam is upright, and he never misses his length. If you bring Anshul Kamboj into the XI with Bumrah and Siraj -- I'm telling you -- that's a serious bowling attack.'

Having earned Rs 3.4 crore (Rs 34 million) at the IPL 2025 auction, Kamboj played 8 matches for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 8 wickets. Even M S Dhoni was impressed.

'Kamboj doesn't get swing, but he gets seam movement. The ball hits you harder than the speed gun suggests.'

Anshul Kamboj's Test debut might just be the start of a long and exciting journey for India's pace attack.