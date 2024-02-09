'Family comes first': Steyn defends Kohli's decision

IMAGE: Dale Steyn voiced his support for star batter Virat Kohli amid the chatter around his absence from the Test series against England. Photograph: Exa Alexander/Reuters

Star cricketer Virat Kohli, initially expected to miss only the first two Tests against England, is now likely to be absent for the remaining three matches as well, sparking widespread speculation.

In a surprising turn of events, Kohli's decision to prioritise family over the five-Test series has divided fans, leading to debates on the reasons behind the absence of the cricketing icon.

However, Kohli has found unwavering support from his peers, including former South African great Dale Steyn. Known for their camaraderie at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where they shared the locker room for two seasons, Steyn stands firmly behind Kohli during these challenging times.

Steyn, in an interview with Hindustan Times, expressed his full support for Kohli's decision, emphasising the importance of family.

"Family is your most important priority. Sorry, that's it. That's the end of the story right there," Steyn asserted.

Drawing from his personal experience, Steyn highlighted the significance of attending to family needs, even citing an incident where he left the IPL to be with his ailing dog.

"If Virat Kohli has decided to sit back home because he wants to be with his wife, if he's going to have his second child, I don't see any problem with that," Steyn said, acknowledging Kohli's immense contributions to Indian cricket, including leading the team to a World Cup victory.

Steyn underlined the notion that, in the grand scheme of things, cricket takes a backseat when it comes to family.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter about cricket. What matters is why you're playing and who helped you get there," he stated, emphasising the critical role played by family members who often work behind the scenes.

Reflecting on Kohli's decision, Steyn voiced his unequivocal support, stating, "So if Virat Kohli has decided to sit at home, I don't see any problem with that at all."

He stressed the importance of recognising the unsung heroes in a player's journey – the family members who constantly provide support and encouragement.

In conclusion, Steyn reiterated, "The man has been a servant for India for many, many, many years. He's won the World Cup. He's captained. I don't know what more the man can actually do to prove himself in the cricketing world. But I think, at the end of the day, it really doesn't matter about cricket. It really matters about why you play and who helped you get to where you were and how you are there."

Kohli, who withdrew from the England series just days before its commencement due to 'personal reasons,' remains uncertain for the upcoming Tests.