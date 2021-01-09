News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR buy stake in US-based Major League Cricket

KKR buy stake in US-based Major League Cricket

January 09, 2021 18:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shah Rukh Khan

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has picked up a stake in the city-based Major League Cricket in the United States, the Twenty20 league has said.

 

The inaugural season of MLC, featuring six franchises, is expected to commence in 2022. It will the third T20 league to see the involvement of the Knight Riders Group, which also owns the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

The Trinbago Knight Riders won their fourth CPL title in the last six seasons during an unbeaten championship in 2020, while KKR have won two IPL titles.

“For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA,” Khan said in a statement.

“We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat
Jadeja out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat
Have to bat in manner I know: Pujara defends his style
Have to bat in manner I know: Pujara defends his style
Ashwin is the 'southpaw slayer'
Ashwin is the 'southpaw slayer'
COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin in India on Jan 16
COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin in India on Jan 16
'Pujara was scared to play shot, played to survive'
'Pujara was scared to play shot, played to survive'
Chinese soldier captured in eastern Ladakh
Chinese soldier captured in eastern Ladakh
Shilpa Shirodkar on getting COVID-19 vaccine
Shilpa Shirodkar on getting COVID-19 vaccine

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Pujara was scared to play shot, played to survive'

'Pujara was scared to play shot, played to survive'

Siraj, Bumrah face racial abuse; India lodge complaint

Siraj, Bumrah face racial abuse; India lodge complaint

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use