Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Expectations Hurt', says Rahul Tewatia

'Expectations Hurt', says Rahul Tewatia

By Rediff Cricket
June 16, 2022 11:55 IST
Rahul Tewatia

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia, who has proven his worth as a finisher in the Indian Premier League, was overlooked again by the national selectors. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rahul Tewatia seemed disappointed after not being named in the Indian squad for the tour of Ireland, comprising two T20Is to be played on June 26 and 28 in Dublin.

Tewatia's 'expectations hurt' tweet after not finding his name in the Indian squad took social media by surprise.

The Gujarat Titans all-rounder had a very good IPL, winning at least a couple of matches single-handedly with the bat for the eventual champions, but the selectors decided to keep a largely similar side to the one that is currently taking on South Africa in a five-match T20I series barring the change in leadership from Rishabh Pant to Hardik Pandya.

The attacking left-hander, who is also a handy leg-spin bowler, scored 217 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 147.62 in IPL 2022.

The 29 year old played many useful cameos for GT, but none more special than his Houdini Act against the Punjab Kings. He hit PBKS pacer Odean Smith for two consecutive sixes when 12 runs were required off 2 balls to take Gujarat to a six-wicket victory.

'What is running through his veins? It's not blood. Ice!' exclaimed Sunil Gavaskar. 'Rahul Tewatia should be nicknamed iceman. If there was anybody who was going to take Gujarat home, it was going to be Tewatia.'

Rediff Cricket
