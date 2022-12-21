News
'Every IPL Team Needs A Rashid Khan'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 21, 2022 10:13 IST
Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan played five years for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and joined Gujarat Titans last season. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

At Friday's mini-auction for IPL 2023, five-time champions Mumbai Indians are expected to revamp their bowling attack.

While pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are set to spearhead the pace attack, Mumbai Indians would look to recruit spinners.

Rohit Sharma's side finished last in IPL 2022's 10-team tournament.

Sanjay Manjrekar, retired cricket and commentator, believes MI will target leg-spinners Adam Zampa or Adil Rashid at the IPL 2023 auction.

'Every IPL team needs somebody like a Rashid Khan. They are looking for their Rashid Khan or Sunil Narine,' Manjrekar told the Star Sports show Game Plan.

'So that's where perhaps somebody like a Zampa or an Adil Rashid could come into the equation.' Manjrekar added.

'They have let go of M Ashwin. They have had a history of leg-spinners. There was (Makarand) Markande with them. Rahul Chahar -- they should never have let him go, he has gone, so maybe an overseas spinner. Tabraiz Shamsi is another wrist-spinner who Mumbai Indians might be interested in.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
