Injured Rohit out of second Bangladesh Test: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Bangladesh with a thumb injury, the BCCI said on Tuesday.



Along with Rohit, pacer Navdeep Saini was also ruled out of the second Test, starting in Dhaka on Thursday, after suffering an abdominal muscle strain.

"Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," BCCI said in a media release.



"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh."



Abhimanyu Easwaran has come in as his replacement.



India's squad for second Test: KL Rahul (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/k), KS Bharat (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.