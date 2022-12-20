News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Rohit out of second Bangladesh Test: BCCI

Injured Rohit out of second Bangladesh Test: BCCI

December 20, 2022 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma missed the two-Test series after sustaining a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Bangladesh with a thumb injury, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

Along with Rohit, pacer Navdeep Saini was also ruled out of the second Test, starting in Dhaka on Thursday, after suffering an abdominal muscle strain.

 

"Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," BCCI said in a media release.

"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh."

Rohit missed the two-Test series after sustaining a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh. Rohit had gone back to India after hurting his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. Abhimanyu Easwaran has come in as his replacement.

India's squad for second Test: KL Rahul (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/k), KS Bharat (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Vettori stumped by Warner's wrong'un!
Vettori stumped by Warner's wrong'un!
Cricketers to wear floppy hats in Warne tribute at MCG
Cricketers to wear floppy hats in Warne tribute at MCG
Blind cricket in India needs a look
Blind cricket in India needs a look
Beijing Ready For Covid Outbreak
Beijing Ready For Covid Outbreak
Haryana: New rules put heavy curbs on conversion
Haryana: New rules put heavy curbs on conversion
Half Pants Full Pants Review
Half Pants Full Pants Review
3 Cheers For Mrs World Sargam Koushal!
3 Cheers For Mrs World Sargam Koushal!

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Will India have separate captain, coach for T20s?

Will India have separate captain, coach for T20s?

PIX: England first team to whitewash Pakistan at home

PIX: England first team to whitewash Pakistan at home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances