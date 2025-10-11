HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Even without Cummins, Aussies have deadly bowlers'

October 11, 2025 14:12 IST

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Losing Pat Cummins for the first Test alone would be a significant setback for Australia. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

England batter Harry Brook has cautioned against underestimating Australia in the Ashes series, even as doubts linger over the availability of their captain and fast bowler, Pat Cummins, for the opener in Perth.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald conceded on Friday that Cummins is running out of time to be fit for the first Test.

McDonald said Cummins had not yet been ruled out, however, adding that the 32-year-old probably needed to be back bowling at least four weeks before the opener to avoid further setbacks.

 

Losing Cummins for the first Test alone would be a significant setback for Australia, given he has been ever-present since making his Ashes debut in the 2017-18 series. With Cummins fit and firing, Australia have never lost the urn since reclaiming it in 2017.

"He is an amazing bowler and has been for many years. He bowls at high pace with high skill," Brook told reporters at the Professional Cricketers' Association Awards.

"With him out of their side for the first game, from (the reports) we've seen, hopefully that plays into our hands."

"But they have a hell of a lot of good, quick bowlers out there. Guys who can come into the side, and when their tails are up, they can plough through teams. So, we can't take anybody lightly."

Brook, who replaced Ollie Pope as vice-captain in the England Ashes squad, said he expects their skipper Ben Stokes to play all of the five Tests, despite the 34-year-old all-rounder's ongoing recovery from a shoulder injury.

"Everybody in the world knows what he's like - his character and the way that he just cracks on," Brook said.

"That is the way the team is built now. Everybody keeps going. If you do have a little niggle, just power through - and that is what he does so well."

This year's Ashes begins in Perth on November 21, before a day-night match in Brisbane, the third Test in Adelaide, and the traditional Melbourne and Sydney Tests in December and January.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
