News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » James Anderson eyes final hurrah for England

James Anderson eyes final hurrah for England

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: July 08, 2024 22:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: James Anderson is in peak fitness despite his age. Photograph: Adnan Abidi / Reuters

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson is ready to hang up his England whites, despite feeling he's still at his peak. The 42-year-to-be paceman was informed by management in April that they would be focusing on the future, leading to his retirement this summer.

While acknowledging the inevitable nature of time, Anderson isn't dwelling on the past. He's "made peace" with the decision in the last few months and even expressed understanding for the team's direction.

 

Anderson, the leading wicket-taker among non-spinners in Tests with 700 scalps, isn't finished contributing just yet. He's eager to make an impact in his final Test against the West Indies starting Wednesday, even if it's just a single wicket to help secure victory.

While his international career sunsets, Anderson's future with Lancashire remains undecided. The county has honoured him by naming an end at Emirates Old Trafford after him, and discussions will determine his next steps with the team.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Atkinson, Smith to make Test debut for England
Atkinson, Smith to make Test debut for England
Will World Champions India travel to Maldives?
Will World Champions India travel to Maldives?
PCB boss summons Kirsten; deliberates Babar's future
PCB boss summons Kirsten; deliberates Babar's future
Employment in 27 sectors rises 3.31% in 2022-23: RBI
Employment in 27 sectors rises 3.31% in 2022-23: RBI
Nita Ambani Honours Rohit, Hardik, SKY
Nita Ambani Honours Rohit, Hardik, SKY
Euro 2024: Who will prevail in the semis?
Euro 2024: Who will prevail in the semis?
J-K: 5 soldiers dead, 6 injured in terrorist ambush
J-K: 5 soldiers dead, 6 injured in terrorist ambush

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Rohit, Kohli to be rested for SL ODIs?

Rohit, Kohli to be rested for SL ODIs?

How Will Rs 125 Crore be Divided?

How Will Rs 125 Crore be Divided?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances