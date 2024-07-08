James Anderson eyes final hurrah for England

IMAGE: James Anderson is in peak fitness despite his age. Photograph: Adnan Abidi / Reuters

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson is ready to hang up his England whites, despite feeling he's still at his peak. The 42-year-to-be paceman was informed by management in April that they would be focusing on the future, leading to his retirement this summer.

While acknowledging the inevitable nature of time, Anderson isn't dwelling on the past. He's "made peace" with the decision in the last few months and even expressed understanding for the team's direction.

Anderson, the leading wicket-taker among non-spinners in Tests with 700 scalps, isn't finished contributing just yet. He's eager to make an impact in his final Test against the West Indies starting Wednesday, even if it's just a single wicket to help secure victory.

While his international career sunsets, Anderson's future with Lancashire remains undecided. The county has honoured him by naming an end at Emirates Old Trafford after him, and discussions will determine his next steps with the team.