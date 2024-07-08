News
Atkinson, Smith to make Test debut for England

July 08, 2024 21:40 IST
IMAGE: England's Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi in a T20I against Pakistan. Photograph: Andrew Boyers / Reuters

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will make their red-ball debuts for England in the first of the three-match home series against West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

 

The match, to be played at Lord's from July 10, will be fast bowler James Anderson's last test, with the 41-year-old earning his 188th cap 21 years after his debut.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir, who made his test debut in India this year, will play his first test at home and fast bowler Chris Woakes was recalled to the team.

IMAGE: England's Jamie Smith watches the ball after playing a shot off the bowling of Ireland's Josh Little. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

The second and third tests are in Nottingham (July 18-22) and Birmingham (July 26-30).

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
