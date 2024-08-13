News
England's Stokes ruled out for rest of summer with injury

August 13, 2024 22:43 IST
IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes in action at Lord's Cricket Ground in the recent international Test match against West Indies. Photograph: Peter Cziborra / Reuters

England will be without captain Ben Stokes for the rest of the English summer after he picked up a hamstring injury, with batter Ollie Pope taking over the captaincy in his absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old all-rounder, who tore his left hamstring while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday, will miss their three-match test series against Sri Lanka.

 

"(Stokes) is aiming to return for England's winter test tour of Pakistan, scheduled to start in early October. The tour includes three test matches in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi," the ECB said in a statement.

England will host Sri Lanka at Old Trafford for the first test starting on Aug. 21.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
