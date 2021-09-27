News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Moeen set to retire from Tests: reports

England's Moeen set to retire from Tests: reports

September 27, 2021 09:30 IST
Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Moeen Ali in action for Chennai Super Kings during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket, British media reported.

 

Reports said Moeen had already informed captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood.

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29 and taken 195 wickets with his off-spin.

Having played little Test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen was recalled for the home summer series against India and played in three matches.

England's next Test series is against Australia in the Ashes starting in December.

Source: REUTERS
