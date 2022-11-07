News
England's Malan doubtful for semi-final

Source: PTI
November 07, 2022 17:10 IST
Dawid Malan hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase on Saturday

IMAGE: Dawid Malan hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England batter Dawid Malan is a doubtful starter for his side's T20 World Cup semi-final against India on Thursday after picking up an injury during the team's final Super 12 game.

Malan sustained a groin injury in England's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The former World No. 1 T20I batter hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase.

 

Vice-captain Moeen Ali said Malan's injury doesn't look good. 

"He is a big player and has been for a number of years," Ali told the 'BBC'.

"He has been one of our best players. I don't know but it (Malan's injury) doesn't look great."

England, who finished second in their Super 12 Group 1, will clash with Group 1 toppers India on Thursday.

"It doesn't get bigger and better than playing India anywhere in the world because of the crowds and they are such a big side and force in cricket," Ali said.

Phil Salt, the only spare batter in the squad, is the likely replacement if Malan does not take the field.

Source: PTI
