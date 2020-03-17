Boucher suggests turning off cell phones amid global lockdown

Source:

IMAGE: Cricket South Africa suspended all forms of cricket for the next 60 days to minimise the impact of the coronavirus. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

South Africa men's cricket team coach Mark Boucher, on Tuesday, suggested to turn off cell phones for two weeks amid the ongoing global lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

"The only thing missing in this 'global lockdown' is cellphone use! What about turning that off for 2 weeks as well!? #bliss #naturesway #oldschool," Boucher tweeted.

Recently, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak and the Proteas side would be making its way back home from Kolkata.

The first ODI at Dharamshala was called off due to rain, and after that, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to not go ahead with the remaining two matches after the Health Ministry's advisory.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday suspended all forms of cricket for the next 60 days to minimise the impact of the coronavirus.

After this decision, all first-class, List A, semi-professional, provincial, junior and amateur cricket will be put on hold.

"We, at CSA, take this pronouncement by the President and the cabinet very seriously and we will most certainly use our leverage to ensure that we minimise the impact of the virus in our spaces," Jacques Faul, acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for CSA had said in an official statement.

"Consequently and during this time of absolute caution and surveillance, we would like to call upon all our members and affiliates to desist from taking part in any cricket related gatherings and other transversal events that will include the congregation of large numbers of people and/or up-to 100 people," he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease.