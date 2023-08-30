News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England women's match fees skyrocket to match men's

England women's match fees skyrocket to match men's

August 30, 2023 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England

IMAGE: The change was recommended in a report released by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket last month. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has increased match fees for the women's team to bring them in line with the men's team, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The increase takes effect immediately, starting with the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday.

 

The decision follows record-breaking crowds at the Women's Ashes series in June and July, where the total attendance was 110,000 and all three one-day internationals were sold out.

"It's fantastic to see equal match fees," England women's captain Heather Knight said. "I'm sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game."

The change was recommended in a report released by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket last month, which said the women's match fees were 25% of the men's for white-ball matches and 15% for test matches.

"We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now," ECB chief executive Richard Gould said.

"We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes... However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh eye winning start
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh eye winning start
Why BCCI chief Binny is travelling to Pakistan
Why BCCI chief Binny is travelling to Pakistan
Blow for Bangladesh! Litton Das out of Asia Cup...
Blow for Bangladesh! Litton Das out of Asia Cup...
ISRO all set for launch of Aditya-L1 Sun mission
ISRO all set for launch of Aditya-L1 Sun mission
Nuh Clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail
Nuh Clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail
Asia Cup: 'Pakistan the team to beat'
Asia Cup: 'Pakistan the team to beat'
Rahul believes in what China says, not...: BJP
Rahul believes in what China says, not...: BJP

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asia Cup: 'Pakistan the team to beat'

Asia Cup: 'Pakistan the team to beat'

'Great for cricket to have a superstar like Stokes'

'Great for cricket to have a superstar like Stokes'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances