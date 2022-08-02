News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England to tour Pakistan in September for T20Is, Tests

England to tour Pakistan in September for T20Is, Tests

August 02, 2022 18:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Beginning on September 20, England will play seven T20s in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of their tour. After the T20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play the Tests in December. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

England will tour Pakistan in September for the first time in 17 years to play seven Twenty20 and three Test matches in two spells, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

 

England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year soon after New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the South Asian country over security concerns.

Beginning on September 20, England will play seven T20s in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of their tour.

After the T20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play the Tests in December, the PCB said in a statement, adding that the schedule of these matches would be shared later.

"We demonstrated our event planning and operational skills in the highly successful series against Australia in March/April and I am confident we will be able to replicate these when England visit us for the first time since 2005," Zakir Khan, PCB director of international cricket, said.

Top teams had shunned Pakistan since six policemen and two civilians were killed in a 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

The PCB's hopes to host major teams suffered a double blow last year when England followed New Zealand in withdrawing from their tour of the country.

Pakistan have since played the Australia series on home soil, after a gap of 24 years, and also landed hosting rights for next year's Asia Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reconnaisance team toured Pakistan before the schedule of the T20 series was finalised, Khan said.

"We ... will continue to work closely with the PCB, British High Commission and other relevant authorities as we continue to prepare for these tours," managing director of the England men's team Rob Key said in the statement.

New Zealand will also return to Pakistan in December for the first leg of their tour.

The PCB will also host a three-match T20 series against West Indies in January.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Bhuvneshwar is impressed by young Arshdeep
Why Bhuvneshwar is impressed by young Arshdeep
Sisterhood put aside as India thump Pakistan at CWG
Sisterhood put aside as India thump Pakistan at CWG
McCoy dedicates 6-wicket haul to his sick mother
McCoy dedicates 6-wicket haul to his sick mother
African-origin man is Delhi's 3rd monkeypox patient
African-origin man is Delhi's 3rd monkeypox patient
Did Punam compete in CWG with injury?
Did Punam compete in CWG with injury?
CAA rollout after Covid booster dose exercise: Shah
CAA rollout after Covid booster dose exercise: Shah
Woman hurls shoes at Partha, says it's anger of lakhs
Woman hurls shoes at Partha, says it's anger of lakhs

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

After one loss we won't change things around: Rohit

After one loss we won't change things around: Rohit

Rohit defends Avesh gamble in Windies defeat

Rohit defends Avesh gamble in Windies defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances