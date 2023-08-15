News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England to host Zimbabwe in one-off Test in 2025

England to host Zimbabwe in one-off Test in 2025

August 15, 2023 12:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England

IMAGE: The Test will be played from May 28-31. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England will host Zimbabwe in a one-off four-day Test match in 2025 as part of a concerted effort to improve relations between the two cricket boards, officials said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time Zimbabwe travel to England for bilateral cricket since 2003, when England fast bowler James Anderson took 5-73 on his debut at Lord's.

 

"We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England Men’s team is a step in that ambition," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive officer Richard Gould said in a media release.

Zimbabwe have not played an away Test against England, India or Australia since 2003.

"The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be overemphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s," Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said.

"The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory."

The Test will be played from May 28-31 at a venue which is still to be confirmed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Anand applauds: 4 Indian chess players reach quarters
Anand applauds: 4 Indian chess players reach quarters
Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games with injury
Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games with injury
Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes
Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes
In last I-Day speech before 2024 poll, Modi slams Oppn
In last I-Day speech before 2024 poll, Modi slams Oppn
Chirag Shetty's winning mantra: Room full of medals
Chirag Shetty's winning mantra: Room full of medals
Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, cites eye problem
Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, cites eye problem
'India with Manipur': Modi appeals for peace on I-Day
'India with Manipur': Modi appeals for peace on I-Day

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Chirag Shetty's winning mantra: Room full of medals

Chirag Shetty's winning mantra: Room full of medals

Spain stun Sweden; seals World Cup final spot

Spain stun Sweden; seals World Cup final spot

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances